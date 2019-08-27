Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Broadcasters up in arms over Trai’s review process, regulator attempts damage control

Updated : August 27, 2019 09:13 PM IST

Broadcasters clash with Trai over its latest consultation paper which comes down heavily on broadcasters for ‘misusing the freedom’ given by the new framework to manipulate prices, push bouquets over a-la-carte channels.
Even as Trai attempts to allay concerns that it is trying to control prices, broadcasters question the timing and intent of the review process, which comes only seven months into the implementation of the NTO.
Warning ‘disastrous consequences’ for the TV industry, broadcasters say they are evaluating all legal options. 
