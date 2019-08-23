Broadcast Tariffs: Traiâ€™s new consultation paper could be troublesome for the industry

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper, questioning key highlights of the new tariff order. The new tariff order was planned keeping it customer-centric and to provide users options to choose channels and pay only for what they want to watch. But instead of prices going down, it was observed that the rates increased at end-user levels primarily because broadcasters are pushing their prime channels via bouquets due to the absence of a discount cap.

The new tariff order was effectively implemented in the Q4FY19 and hence, Q1FY20 was the first quarter to see the full impact of it. While the broadcasting industry was under a lot of pressure since the start of 2019 due to new tariff order implementation and the slowdown in economy impacting ad revenues, due to bouquet offerings, broadcasters managed to report strong double-digit subscription revenue growth in Q1FY20.

ZEE Ent reported 47 percent YoY domestic subscription growth, while SUN TV 27 percent. Both ZEE Ent and SUN TV had given a 20 percent-plus guidance for subscription revenue quoting benefits under the new tariff regime.

Just when the ship of broadcasters managed to float, TRAI issued a consultation paper. Broadcasters' revenues in the last two quarters were driven by higher subscription revenues. Now the consultation paper may cause a concern because it is consumer-centric. The paper lays down 30 questions to address issues related to the new tariff regime.



Increase of average revenue per user at end level: Due to the absence of discount cap and significant divergence in pricing between a la carte and bouquets, broadcasters pushed their tail channels.





Lack of clarity: Lack of clarity at ground level created a lot of confusions for users and for advertisers. Customers had to visit their cable operators' offices to understand what the packages are, how they work, what will be the cost structure and what all formalities to be done to start with new orders. Advertisers pulled back their ads due to uncertainty about customer preference.



Impact of the consultation paper on revenues

Indian Financial services company Edelweiss said in case a discount cap is imposed on channel bouquets, customers are likely to shift towards a la carte selections in the near term, which would impact both reach and subscription of the overall portfolio of broadcasters.

However, over the medium-to-long term, this could accelerate subscriber migration from pay-TV to digital/OTT platforms, it said.