Former Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan joins industry body BIF as chairperson

Aruna Sundararajan, in her stint as a bureaucrat, had served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of telecom, steel and information technology. She retired as Chairperson of Digital Communications Commission in 2019.
The Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday announced that former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan has joined the industry body as the chairperson. As per BIF, Sundararajan will guide the forum in its mission of improving affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India, .
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting
Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
"BIF today welcomed Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd), Former Secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and Chairperson, Digital Communications Commission (DCC)...as the chairperson of the organisation with immediate effect," it said.
Sundararajan, in her stint as a bureaucrat, had served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of telecom, steel and information technology. She retired as Chairperson of DCC in 2019.
BIF added that during her tenure, she played a key role in steering various important tech policies and initiatives across the domains of e-governance, digital payments, telecom and hardware manufacturing, data protection among others.
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!