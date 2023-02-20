English
Former Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan joins industry body BIF as chairperson

By Sangam Singh  Feb 20, 2023 1:02:48 PM IST (Updated)

Aruna Sundararajan, in her stint as a bureaucrat, had served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of telecom, steel and information technology. She retired as Chairperson of Digital Communications Commission in 2019.

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday announced that former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan has joined the industry body as the chairperson. As per BIF, Sundararajan will guide the forum in its mission of improving affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India, .

"BIF today welcomed Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd), Former Secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and Chairperson, Digital Communications Commission (DCC)...as the chairperson of the organisation with immediate effect," it said.
Sundararajan, in her stint as a bureaucrat, had served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of telecom, steel and information technology. She retired as Chairperson of DCC in 2019.
BIF added that during her tenure, she played a key role in steering various important tech policies and initiatives across the domains of e-governance, digital payments, telecom and hardware manufacturing, data protection among others.
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST
