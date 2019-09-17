Broadband battle: How Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio plans stack up against each other

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has restructured its V-Fiber home broadband plans to make it more attractive to customers. The move also comes at a time when the telecom giant is bracing itself to take on the challenges put forward by rival Reliance Jioâ€™s broadband service Reliance Jio Fiber.

Here is a look at how the popular plans offered by the two telecom giantâ€™s stack up against each other.

Reliance Jio , which had announced the launch of its fibre-based broadband service a few months back, is offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps and 100 GB for Rs 699 a month as part of its basic plan. Jio Fiber will offer free voice calling anywhere in the country, unlimited data and video conferencing.

There are other plans of Jio such as the Rs 849 Silver plan with 200GB data per month and 100 Mbps speed.Â Gold plan is available for Rs 849 per month with 500GB of data per month. The Rs 2499 Diamond Plan offers 500 Mbps speed with 1250GB data and the Rs 3999 Platinum Plan offers 1 Gbps speed and 2500 GB data. And finally, the Titanium plan of Rs 8,499, that comes with 1 Gbps speed and 5000 GB data.

The plans include bundles of free services and superfast internet speed up to 100 Mbps. Jio is also offering free calls with the landline connection, free 4K Set Top Box for accessing OTT and Jio apps.

Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, has plans starting at Rs 799 per month. The basic plan comes with 100GB internet per month with speeds up to 40 Mbps. This is followed by Entertainment plan that comes with 300 GB broadband data starting at Rs 1099 per month. This is followed by Premium and VIP plans that cost Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999, respectively. The former comes with 600 GB data and latter comes with unlimited data.

Additionally, the customers are also provided with various benefits including a landline telephone that comes with unlimited local and STD calls. Moreover, access to various OTT platforms are also provided.