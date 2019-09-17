Business
Broadband battle: How Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio plans stack up against each other
Updated : September 17, 2019 06:45 PM IST
Reliance Jio offers minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps and 100 GB for Rs 699 a month as part of its basic plan.
Bharti Airtel plans start at Rs 799 per month; the basic plan comes with 100GB internet a month with speeds up to 40 Mbps.
