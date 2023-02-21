Big Tech, telcos face off over delicensing of 6 GHz 5G spectrum

According to the telecom service providers, delicensing the 6 GHz spectrum could result in quality and cost concerns — they claim that without the 6Ghz spectrum, 5G services will cost more and quality will suffer.

Telecom service providers and big tech companies in India have locked horns over the issue of delicensing the 6 gigahertz (GHz) 5G band, with the latter in favour andthe former firmly behind reserving its use only for telcos.

Both parties have sent a representation in this regard to the Department of Telecommunications, which has formed an internal committee to look into the matter.

According to the telecom service providers, delicensing the 6 GHz spectrum could result in quality and cost concerns — they claim that without the 6Ghz spectrum, 5G services will cost more and quality will suffer.

The telcos further argued that the spectrum currently available is "woefully insufficient" for effective 5G, and said that the total spectrum requirement is 2000 MHz, while the available spectrum under mid-band is only 720 MHz.

The service providers suggested that 2000 MHz be earmarked for telcos and the remainder, if any, be released for big tech companies for their captive network usage.

Last year, at the mega spectrum auction, a total of 72 GHz of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore went under the hammer with a validity period of 20 years. The auction was held in low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz), and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

Jio bagged a total of 24,740 MHz 220 MHz in the 700 MHz band in 22 circles, 20 MHz in the 800 MHz band spread across four circles, 60 MHz across six circles, 2,440 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, and 22,000 MHz in the 26 GHz band spread across 22 circles.

Bharti Airtel acquired 19,800 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.