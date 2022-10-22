Big Diwali push for Rajasthan: Reliance Jio launches 5G services at Shrinathji temple

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple. Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand. Akash dedicated the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family. The commercial launch of the services will take place later. "The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," a spokesperson told PTI.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple. Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in New Delhi.

Accompanied by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, Modi first visited the Reliance Jio booth at the IMC, where Jio showcased its indigenous 5G technology. Jio has built India’s own indigenous 5G technology, a major step in the direction of the Prime Minister’s "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for telecom operators to outsource hardware electronics hardware manufacturing to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The PM said that it would help in bringing the cost lower and making it more affordable.

(With inputs from PTI)