Bharti, Vodafone-Idea move Supreme Court again, seek review of notional income, penalty

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea today filed review applications against the Supreme Court's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) judgment. The plea to review the ruling comes as a last-ditch attempt by the telecom firms to avoid paying liabilities of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

In the review petition, importantly, the telcos have challenged the inclusion of notional incomes as a part of the AGR. In its judgment, the top court had held that even notional income such as forex gains would have to be computed as a part of AGR.

Review petitions have also sought a relook at the interest payments as charged currently on the outstanding licence fee dues. Similarly, review petitions are also seeking a reconsideration of the penalty dues as claimed by DOT.

It may be noted that in the total licence fee dues of Rs 21,682 crore sought from Bharti, the principal unpaid dues is only Rs 5,528 crore. Similarly, for Vodafone-Idea, the total dues claimed as licence fee is pegged at Rs 28,308 crore. The principal unpaid licence fee dues for Vodafone-Idea are Rs 6,870 crore.