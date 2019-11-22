Telecom
Bharti, Vodafone-Idea move Supreme Court again, seek review of notional income, penalty
Updated : November 22, 2019 05:21 PM IST
Review petitions have also sought a relook at the interest payments as charged currently on the outstanding licence fee dues.
The companies have challenged the inclusion of notional incomes as a part of the AGR.
