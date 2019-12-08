#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900 crore FDI nod; infusion to make Airtel foreign firm

Updated : December 08, 2019 05:31 PM IST

Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, has sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities, a move that would make the country's oldest private telecom operator a foreign entity.
The fund infusion will enhance foreign stakeholding in Bharti Telecom to over 50 percent that will make it a foreign-owned entity.
Currently, Sunil Bharti Mittal and his family own around 52 percent stake in Bharti Telecom.
