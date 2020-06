After five extensions to the deadline, the Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers merger deal has been pushed again. Bharti Infratel board was scheduled to meet today to take a final decision on merger with Indus Towers but has now pushed the meeting.

"The Board of the Company was scheduled to meet today to take a final decision on the Scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel. Certain inputs that would have been required by the Board for it to deliberate and take a final decision have been delayed given the current environment. In view of the same, the said Board meeting has been rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of 24th June 2020," it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

When CNBC-TV18 asked sources if there were some hiccups in the deal, they clarified that it is on track and that the company wanted to await Supreme Court's decision on the AGR matter.

"The AGR matter will have ramifications across the industry. Depending on what is announced today some tweaks may be needed to be done in the deal and that is why the company has pushed the board meet to finalise the merger," said a source who did not want to be named.