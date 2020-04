Bharti Infratel today announced that it was extending the deadline for the closure of the merger of Indus Towers with itself, to June. The deal, once completed, is expected to create the largest telecom tower company in the country and one of the largest in the world with around 165,000 towers across the country.

This will be the fourth time Bharti Infratel is extending the deadline. The deal signed in April 2018, had gotten all necessary approvals, except from the Department of Telecom (DoT). The DoT had raised concerns of monopoly of the tower company post-merger.

The initial deadline for the merger was October 2019, which was then extended to December 2019 and then again to February 2020. ​The DoT nod finally came in by February 21 and on February 24, the tower company announced the extension of the deal to April 24.

"Approval of Department of Telecommunications for FDI has been received on February 21, 2020. The long stop date for the Scheme has been extended by the Board of Directors till June 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme”

Bharti Infratel said in a statement. The deal now needs the clearance of the National Company Law Tribunal of Chandigarh and then will be taken on record by the Registrar of Companies

Post-merger, Bharti Airtel will own 37 percent in the merged entity and Vodafone Idea will hold 7 percent. The deal, upon completion is also expected to provide significant deleveraging opportunities to Bharti Airtel as well as Vodafone Idea. Both players have been looking to sell this stake on completion of the merger.