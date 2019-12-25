Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger deadline extended to February 24

Bharti Infratel has extended the deadline for merger with Indus Towers to February 24 after not receiving the necessary government approvals.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that the requisite Government approvals have not been received till date, and consequently, conditions precedent could not be completed within the extended timeline i.e. December 24, 2019.

“The Board of Directors have further extended the long stop date till February 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme,” the company statement said.

Further, Bharti Infratel also stated that there can be no assurance that the merger can be completed within the extended time-frame and completion of merger is contingent upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions precedent.

Earlier in October, Bharti Infratel had extended the deadline for merger by two months to December 24.

Indus Towers is a joint venture between Bharti Infratel, UK-based Vodafone Group holding 42 percent each and Vodafone Idea with 11.15 percent. The remaining 4.85 percent is with private equity firm Providence. Bharti Airtel is a majority stake holder of 53.51 percent in Bharti Infratel.

The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel was announced in April last year. It aims to create one of the world’s largest telecom tower companies with more than 163,000 towers.