Telecom
Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger deadline extended to February 24
Updated : December 25, 2019 09:44 AM IST
The Board of Directors have further extended the long stop date till February 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing.
Each party has retained a right to terminate and withdraw the merger scheme on or prior to 24 February, 2020.
Bharti Infratel also stated that there can be no assurance that the merger can be completed within the extended time-frame.
