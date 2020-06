The board of Bharti Infratel decided to extend the deadline or the long-stop date for its merger with Indus Towers as it awaits more clarity on the AGR case, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"The deal was done and ready. Some of the contours had been changed to account for the change in the market price and other factors like tenancy. They were to announce it on 11th of June but postponed it due to the SC hearing in the AGR matter scheduled for the same date," said a source aware of the developments.

"The SC verdict is massive for the sector and will be a game changer for all the companies involved. In this case as well both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are key shareholders. Knowing the view of the SC with respect to the staggered payment tenure plea for AGR dues will be important to asses the outlook of the sector and these companies. As a result of it, the board is expecting some tweaks post the AGR verdict," the source added, requesting not to be named.

In a release to the exchanges, Bharti Infratel said that the board has decided to extend the deal deadline for the mega merger between the two tower giants to August 31. This is the seventh time that the deadline has been extended to close the deal.

"The Board of Directors of the Company met earlier today and took note of the status of Scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel. Since the conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the Scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the extended Long Stop Date i.e. June 24, 2020, the Board of Directors have further extended the Long Stop Date till August 31, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," it said.

The final decision to implement the scheme will be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, Bharti Infratel added.

The Supreme Court is set to meet in the third week of July for the AGR hearing. It has asked the DoT to review all securities, timeline and roadmap for payment presented by the telecom operators and directed Vodafone Idea to submit a 'reasonable amount' in the form of security.

Sources had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that the merger will be closed and completed with some changes in the contours from what was discussed when the deal was signed in April 2018.

Two years in the making

The deal to merge Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers was signed in April 2018. At that point, the deal was to be completed and closed before October 2019. In October, the deal deadline (referred to as the long stop date for the deal) was extended to December 2019. All approvals came in by December 2019 but the final nod from the Department Of Telecom. As a result, the deadline was extended to February 24, 2020. The nod from DOT came in by Feb 22. The deal deadline was then again extended to April 25.

Final stages of approval were still left, specifically from NCLT in Chandigarh and the ROC registration which led to the final deadline extension coming in for June 24.

While sources confirm the deal is set to be closed finally, it will be critical to understand the contours.

A note by CLSA on the merger had outlined: "After much delay, Bharti Infratel’s merger with Indus Towers is likely to close in the coming months. A review of deal terms is also likely, which can lead to cash payout itself being 40% lower. Further, while merger opex synergies will be limited, it could boost Ebitda and EPS by over 3-8%. Meanwhile, Bharti Infratel stock is up over 45% since 27 March, yet the 7% dividend yield is still compelling. The stock also trades at a wide 70% discount to tower co peers. With the Indus Towers merger ahead and long-term growth prospects improving, we raise our target price from Rs 207 to Rs 265 based on 7x EV/Ebitda, and we reiterate a BUY rating."

As per the original deal terms, Bharti Infratel was to issue 1,565 new shares for every share in Indus, implying a 5-10% valuation discount for Indus. Also, Vodafone Idea had the option to sell its 11.15% stake and Providence could sell a 3.35% stake (of 4.85%) for cash based on 60-day VWAP (volume weighted average price) of Bharti Infratel stock at close of merger. A review of the deal terms could lead to the cash pay-out being lower and would be favourable for Bharti Infratel shareholders.

What the new shareholding could look like? ​

As per a research note by IIFL research, if it is an all stock deal, then Airtel could hold 33.8%, Vodafone idea is expected to hold 7.1%, Vodafone Plc 26.7%, Providence 3.1% and others 32.3%. If it is a part cash and a part stock deal as was originally discussed, then Airtel could hold 37.2%, Vodafone idea will see a complete exit, Vodafone Plc a 29.4% stake, Providence PE 1.1% stake and others 32.3% stake.

Deleveraging for Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea

The merger also provides deleveraging options for its shareholders. Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea have at various points talked about raising capital. As CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported, Bharti Airtel has begun talks with investors to sell stake but with the deal getting delayed, all talks had to come to a halt.

Sources say the company hopes to renew talks with investors to sell this stake. Expected fund raising for the company from the stake was expected to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 crore.

For Vodafone Idea, deleveraging can come either via a cash exit during the merger or sale of the stake it holds in the merged entity.