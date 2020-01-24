Bharti Airtel's chief regulatory officer Ravi Gandhi resigns

Telecom major Bharti Airtel's chief regulatory officer Ravi Gandhi has quit his post in the company, it was learnt on Thursday.

While the industry is abuzz with his resignation coming at a time when Airtel is facing several regulatory setbacks, company sources here said that Gandhi's resignation has nothing to do with these issues, and that he is moving on to another assignment outside Airtel.

Airtel is currently facing many regulatory issues. The most crucial one is its Rs 35,500 crore owed to the government on account of adjustred gross revenue (AGR) dues, against which the company has filed a modification petition in the Supreme Court.

After Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Gandhi was the most visible face of the company in its dealings with the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Informed sources said that Gandhi had put in his papers one and a half months back and will continue with Airtel till March 2020.