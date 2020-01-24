Business
Bharti Airtel's chief regulatory officer Ravi Gandhi resigns
Updated : January 24, 2020 06:48 AM IST
After Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Gandhi was the most visible face of the company in its dealings with the Department of Telecom (DoT).
Informed sources said that Gandhi had put in his papers one and a half months back and will continue with Airtel till March 2020.
