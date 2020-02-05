Associate Partners
Bharti Airtel will not bid for 5G spectrum at Trai recommended price, says Gopal Vittal

Updated : February 05, 2020 08:29 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has stressed balance sheet reeling under debt of Rs 1.14 lakh crore with liability to clear statutory dues of around 35,500 crore, following a Supreme Court order in October 2019 that upheld the government's stand on calculating levies over telecom licences.
Bharti Airtel chief financial officer Badal Bagri during the earnings calls, however, said that the industry is now repairing itself with hike in mobile call and internet rates
Bharti Airtel has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 with apex court ruling adding to the financial woes of the company.
