Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gear up to stop unwanted calls and SMSes

Vodafone Idea has completed the trial of the Regulatory Sandbox which will soon be available for its users whereas Airtel is presently undergoing a trial with a global company.

Indian telecom companies are all set to stop unwanted calls and SMSes. As per the information, Telecom majors are all set to install Spam filters for easy identification and elimination on the mobile network.

As per CNBC-Awaaz, telecom major Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are in the final stages to install AI enabled spam filters in their telecom networks.

This news comes after India's telecom regulator - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed all telecom service providers last week to reverify registered headers and message templates on Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) platform and block all unverified message templates within 30 and 60 days.