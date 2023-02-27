English
Bharti Airtel surpasses 10 Million unique customers on its 5G network

By Parakh Sinha  Feb 27, 2023 12:32:49 PM IST (Updated)

Airtel rolled out 5G services in the country in October 2022, since then the company has launched its 5G services in multiple forms across the country.

One of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, Bharti Airtel on Monday, February 27, announced that it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network after crossing the one million mark in November 2022.

Airtel rolled out 5G services in the country in October 2022, since then the company has launched its 5G services in multiple forms across the country. Airtel 5G plus is now in more than 70 cities, the telecom operator reported in its Q3 results. 
"Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024," Gopal Vittal, MD of Bharti Airtel said.
"These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers," says CTO Randeep Sekhon on the occasion of achieving this milestone.
In December 2022, Bharti Airtel added 15.26 lakhs new users as against 10.56 lakhs users in November last year. Moreover, in Q3, Average Revenue per user was at ₹193 up from ₹190 in the previous quarter. The telecom operator also announced a price hike in entry-level plans in January.
Bharti Airtel stock has seen a mild recovery post this announcement but continues to trade 1 percent lower & has slipped nearly 3 percent this month.
Also Read:The reasons why Paytm-Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive
Bharti Airtel

TRAI issues directions to telecos to submit quality of service reports for states, UTs

