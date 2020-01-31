Telecom
Bharti Airtel says DGFT removed its name from Denied Entry List
Updated : January 31, 2020 01:01 PM IST
On January 28, CNBC-TV18 had reported that the DGFT had blacklisted Sunil Mittal's telecom firm and put the company on the denied entity list.
We are actively engaged with the authorities to complete the formalities and provide additional documents for the closure of the remaining cases, the company said.
