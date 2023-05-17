Bharti Airtel profit zooms nearly 90% but analysts flag miss on India mobile average revenue per user

While Bharti Airtel beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on the profit and margin front, revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) came in below projections. While JPMorgan expects a 11 percent downside, UBS sees a 27 percent upside in the telecom stock over the next 12 months.

While Bharti Airtel beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on the profit and margin front, revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) came in below projections, according to financial results announced by the firm on May 16.It recorded ARPU at Rs 193 for the quarter versus poll expectation of Rs 196 -196.4.