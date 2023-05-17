Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
Bharti Airtel profit zooms nearly 90% but analysts flag miss on India mobile average revenue per user

Bharti Airtel profit zooms nearly 90% but analysts flag miss on India mobile average revenue per user

Bharti Airtel profit zooms nearly 90% but analysts flag miss on India mobile average revenue per user
May 17, 2023

While Bharti Airtel beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on the profit and margin front, revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) came in below projections. While JPMorgan expects a 11 percent downside, UBS sees a 27 percent upside in the telecom stock over the next 12 months.

Bharti Airtel saw its profit surge nearly 90 percent sequentially and 50 percent year-on-year in the January to March 2023 quarter but analysts remain divided. While brokerage firm JPMorgan expects a 11 percent downside, UBS sees a 27 percent upside in the telecom stock over the next 12 months.

While Bharti Airtel beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on the profit and margin front, revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) came in below projections, according to financial results announced by the firm on May 16.It recorded ARPU at Rs 193 for the quarter versus poll expectation of Rs 196 -196.4.
