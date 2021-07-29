Home

    Bharti Airtel lost more than 43 lakh subscribers in May; Reliance Jio adds 35.5 lakh

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel lost 43.16 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea lost 42.8 lakh users. This is the first time Bharti Airtel has lost subscribers since June 2020.

    India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 35.5 lakh users in May 2021, while rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost subscribers during the same period.
    India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel lost 43.16 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea lost 42.8 lakh users. This is the first time Bharti Airtel has lost subscribers since June 2020.
    —The story will be updated with more details
    Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
