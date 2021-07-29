Bharti Airtel lost more than 43 lakh subscribers in May; Reliance Jio adds 35.5 lakh

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 35.5 lakh users in May 2021, while rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost subscribers during the same period.

India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel lost 43.16 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea lost 42.8 lakh users. This is the first time Bharti Airtel has lost subscribers since June 2020.

