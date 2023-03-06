English
Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea may not need government approval for setting up small towers

Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea may not need government approval for setting up small towers

Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea may not need government approval for setting up small towers
By Sangam Singh  Mar 6, 2023 12:26:21 PM IST (Updated)

Once approved, telecom majors can install small towers on traffic lights, street lights or other infrastructure. Telecom companies will have to give only self-certification for setting up small towers.

Telecom companies may soon not need any government approval for setting up small towers. As per information, the center may issue new guidelines regarding this soon.

Also, no approval required for installation of BTS up to 600W.
Once approved, telecom majors can install small towers on traffic lights, street lights or other infrastructure. Telecom companies will have to give only self-certification for setting up small towers.
This latest change in guidelines is an attempt by the government to reduce call drops and promote 5G services in the country.
In many countries, including India, setting up telecommunication towers requires government approval because they have significant environmental and health impacts due to emitting electromagnetic radiation.
For long, there have been calls to simplify the approval process for small cell towers, especially for the ones which are typically used for 5G networks as they have a smaller footprint than traditional telecom towers.
Also Read:Bharti Airtel surpasses 10 Million unique customers on its 5G network
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 12:25 PM IST
