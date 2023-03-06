Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea may not need government approval for setting up small towers

Once approved, telecom majors can install small towers on traffic lights, street lights or other infrastructure. Telecom companies will have to give only self-certification for setting up small towers.
Telecom companies may soon not need any government approval for setting up small towers. As per information, the center may issue new guidelines regarding this soon.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Also, no approval required for installation of BTS up to 600W.
Once approved, telecom majors can install small towers on traffic lights, street lights or other infrastructure. Telecom companies will have to give only self-certification for setting up small towers.
This latest change in guidelines is an attempt by the government to reduce call drops and promote 5G services in the country.
In many countries, including India, setting up telecommunication towers requires government approval because they have significant environmental and health impacts due to emitting electromagnetic radiation.
For long, there have been calls to simplify the approval process for small cell towers, especially for the ones which are typically used for 5G networks as they have a smaller footprint than traditional telecom towers.
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 12:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!