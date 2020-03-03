  • SENSEX
Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Updated : March 03, 2020 04:36 PM IST

Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions and are separate from their AGR liabilities.
Vodafone Idea too paid about Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum dues, according to sources.
This is the last lot of payments that telcos will make towards deferred spectrum liabilities to the DoT.
