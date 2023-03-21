Bharti Airtel follows Jio, launches new family postpaid plan

Under the new plan, maximum SIM connections are limited to two, while the existing plans either support 4 or 5 connections. Additionally, the data usage limit has been reduced to 105 GB.

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India, has launched a new family postpaid plan, with the starting plan now at Rs 599 against the previous Rs 999. While the new plan is still more expensive than Jio's Rs 498 plan, it comes with several add-ons, including Amazon Prime for 6 months, Disney+Hotstar for one year, and Xstream Mobile Pack.

Under the new plan, maximum SIM connections are limited to two, while the existing plans either support 4 or 5 connections. Additionally, the data usage limit has been reduced to 105 GB, while most other offerings have either seen minor tweaking or remain the same.

Reliance Jio had launched a new family postpaid plan last week at Rs 174 per connection, with no OTT bundling and support for up to 4 connections. However, analysts note that Jio has been unable to replicate its prepaid success in the postpaid category, accounting for only 7.5 percent of subscribers and 10 percent of industry revenue. Vodafone Idea's entry-level family postpaid plan starts at Rs 699 and supports one additional SIM card bundled with OTT apps.

According to industry estimates, the postpaid market accounts for 7.5% of India's overall subscriber base and 10 percent of the telecom sector's wireless revenues. For Airtel, around 6 percent of its 332 million user bases are on postpaid, while for Jio, it is about 5 percent of 430 million subscribers, and for Vodafone Idea, about 10 percent of its 228 million subscribers.

Bharti Airtel's recent move to allow unlimited access to 5G data for all its postpaid users and those with prepaid plans of Rs 239 and more indicates that the company is working to prevent its subscriber base from switching over to competitors.

Despite the competition, Bharti Airtel's stock has been performing well, with analysts giving mostly Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock and target prices ranging from Rs 820 to 1,015 per share. Only JPMorgan seems to have a different view on the stock.

Also Read:Jio True 5G launches in 34 new cities across India