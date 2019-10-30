#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Bharti Airtel hopes to get relief from government in AGR matter

Updated : October 30, 2019 03:15 PM IST

Government has formed a committee of secretaries to look into the issue
The Supreme Court last week upheld the government's definition of revenue
Bharti Airtel hopes to get relief from government in AGR matter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV