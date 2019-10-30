Bharti Airtel hopes to get relief from government in AGR matter

Bharti Airtel, along with Vodafone Idea has been hit by the Supreme Court’s order on adjusted gross revenue. The telecom major addressed investors today on the issue.

The management hopes that the government will be able to help them out.

“Hope the government will take a balanced approach on the AGR matter for long-term viability,” said the management.

ALSO READ: Airtel Q2 mobile revenues up marginally, ARPU down

The government has formed a committee of secretaries to look into the issue.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the committee of secretaries formed to consider relief. We would not like to speculate on the committee's recommendations.” said the Bharti management.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the government's definition of revenue on which it calculates levies on telecom operators, dealing a Rs 92,000 crore blow to an industry already reeling from a collapse in tariffs and mounting debt.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Voda-Idea ready strategy on SC's verdict on AGR, says report