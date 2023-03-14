Bharti Airtel hikes entry-level tariffs in remaining three circles

With this Bharti has removed the Rs 99 prepaid plan, making the Rs 155 Plan the only entry-level recharge option across all the 22 circles in India.

Bharti Airtel has hiked the entry-level tariffs in the three circles of Gujarat, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. With this Bharti has removed the Rs 99 prepaid plan, making the Rs 155 Plan the only entry-level recharge option across all the 22 circles in India, making it a pan India hike of ~56 percent. The tariff hikes began in November 2022 in two circles and within five months it has been rolled out across all circles in India.

Bharti’s Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice benefits to users, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. In addition, users also get to enjoy other benefits, such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes.

While this is a step in the right direction, it’s not material for the financials of Bharti. Morgan Stanley expects this to be ~1.3-1.5 percent, accretive to revenues of Bharti's India mobile business, all else equal, on a pan India basis. According to Morgan Stanley, the key triggers for the stock would be potential 4G tariff hikes (assumed in 2024 in our base case) and accelerated market share gains after a meaningful rollout of the 5G network.

On the 5G front, the company has 5G Plus service now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country and plans to cover the majority of the country by March 2024.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel says, “Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.”