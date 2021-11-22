Bharti Airtel hikes prepaid tariffs by 20-25% from November 26

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has decided to increase its prepaid tariffs by 20 to 25 percent with effect from November 26, 2021. With this, the existing tariff of Rs 75 with validity period of 28 days will be hiked to Rs 99 while the existing tariff of Rs 149 with validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 179.

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal earlier this month had said that the company needed to raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 200 in the near term and Rs 300 in the long term.

