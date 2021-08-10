Bharti Airtel FY21 Annual Report: Here are key highlights

Bharti Airtel stocks surge to 52-week high post robust outlook from the management. Here are the key highlight from Bharti Airtel’s FY21 Annual Report.

The company now has a lifetime high revenue market share, and industry leading average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as data usage in the India mobile business.

Out of the overall subscriber base of 321 million subscribers, they already have 4G subscribers at nearly 180 million and in FY21 the minutes on the network went up by 18 percent, while the overall data consumed on the network was up close to 55 percent.

According to the company, even the non-mobile India business has gathered significant momentum. Now they have 3 million connected broadband homes and 18 million digital TV customers. The enterprise revenues hit $2 billion and is now become a big growth driver for the company with offerings like ad-tech, IoT cloud communications, cloud as well as security.

The EBITDA margins of the company have also consistently been on the rise and for FY21 it stood at 45.8 percent.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, in the annual report, also highlights the challenges that lie ahead. He says unstable pricing and low returns in a highly capital intensive environment, coupled with legacy legal issues have extracted their toll.

The industry requires long overdue support to maintain its three-plus-one industry structure and he remains hopeful that the government as well as regulators will step in to ensure there is adequate balance in the industry.