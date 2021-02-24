Bharti Airtel enters ad tech industry with 'Airtel Ads'; says users will receive relevant campaigns, not spam Updated : February 24, 2021 02:30 PM IST What truly differentiates Airtel Ads is its razor-sharp focus on quality over quantity and real impact versus vanity metric, Adarsh Nair said. Airtel asserted that its customers would receive only the most-relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply