Bharti Airtel downgraded by Fitch after Supreme Court setback

Updated : October 30, 2019 05:50 PM IST

The development comes following the uncertainties regarding the amount and timing of unpaid regulatory dues in view of the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Telecom department regarding the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
The telecom giant along with Vodafone is likely to skip the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.
The agency further added that Airtel’s funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage could worsen further.
