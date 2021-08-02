Bharti Airtel corrects data anomaly; TRAI to publish amended subscriber figures for May

TRAI subscriber data for the month of May has showed a 1.3 percent decline in each of Bharti Airtel's 26 subscriber circles due to an input error, which has since then been corrected by the company.

It was a strange occurrence, which left people confused as to whether it was a mere coincidence or the result of an error, when the TRAI data for the month of May was released last week. The data reflected that in all 26 telecom circles of Bharti Airtel, there was an identical 1.3 percent decline in subscribers.

This we understand, from the company was due to an inadvertent input error, which has been corrected and the updated circle wise data has been filed with the TRAI. TRAI is expected to publish the corrected data soon.

However, according to the company, this has no bearing on the total pan India subscriber number, which was filed accurately. The company’s total pan India subscribers declined at 4.6 million subscribers on a month-on- month basis, which means Bharti Airtel's subscribers have fallen for the first time in 11 months in the month of May, due to the COVID related restrictions and the impact on the business on the back of that.

However, the circle wise data which was published last week was incorrect and has been corrected by the company and the same will soon be reflected by the TRAI.