Bharti Airtel concludes spectrum trading agreement with Reliance Jio; shares hit record high

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the closure of its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer the ‘Right to Use’ of Airtel’s 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to Jio.

Bharti Airtel has received Rs 1,004.8 crores (net of tax) from Jio for the proposed transfer, the operator said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum, it added.

The share price of Bharti Airtel hit a fresh record high of Rs 638.60 on the BSE, rising over 2.4 percent after the announcement.

Meanwhile, the shares of Reliance Industries were also trading 0.94 percent higher at Rs 2,130.00 on the BSE.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)