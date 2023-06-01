Third analyst on the street expects Bharti Airtel shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months

CLSA believes that Bharti Airtel's ramp-up of 5G services, already present in 3,500 towns, will be the pivot around which post-paid performance can improve further.

Brokerage firm CLSA expects Bharti Airtel's shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months. It has retained its buy recommendation on the telecom operator with a price target of Rs 1,015. The target implies a potential upside of 18 percent from current levels.

CLSA believes that the jump in post-paid subscribers of Bharti Airtel and its focus on boosting its 5G services will contribute to the rise in its share price going forward. The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel has seen a three-fold acceleration in post-paid subscriber addition over the last 12 months to 6.63 lakh.

Additionally, Bharti Airtel's post-paid tariffs are 80 percent higher compared to prepaid plans. CLSA also said that the acceleration in subscribers is despite the tariffs being 33 percent higher than Reliance Jio's plans. Bharti Airtel's revenue market share has also reached an all-time high of 38.7 percent.

CLSA believes that Bharti Airtel's ramp-up of 5G services, already present in 3,500 towns, will be the pivot around which post-paid performance can improve further. Moreover, a delay in 5G rollout by Vodafone Idea is also aiding Bharti Airtel.

At 8 times Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA for financial year 2024, Bharti Airtel's shares are trading in-line with its five-year average. Last month, Macquarie had also initiated coverage on Bharti Airtel with an outperform rating and a price target of Rs 1,000.

According to Macquarie, there are three scenarios in the telecom space and all of them depend on what the third player, Vodafone Idea, does.