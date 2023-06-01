English
Third analyst on the street expects Bharti Airtel shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months

Jun 1, 2023
By Reema Tendulkar  Jun 1, 2023 10:14:06 AM IST (Published)

CLSA believes that Bharti Airtel's ramp-up of 5G services, already present in 3,500 towns, will be the pivot around which post-paid performance can improve further.

Brokerage firm CLSA expects Bharti Airtel's shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months. It has retained its buy recommendation on the telecom operator with a price target of Rs 1,015. The target implies a potential upside of 18 percent from current levels.

CLSA believes that the jump in post-paid subscribers of Bharti Airtel and its focus on  boosting its 5G services will contribute to the rise in its share price going forward. The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel has seen a three-fold acceleration in post-paid subscriber addition over the last 12 months to 6.63 lakh.


Additionally, Bharti Airtel's post-paid tariffs are 80 percent higher compared to prepaid plans. CLSA also said that the acceleration in subscribers is despite the tariffs being 33 percent higher than Reliance Jio's plans. Bharti Airtel's revenue market share has also reached an all-time high of 38.7 percent.

