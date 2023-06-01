Third analyst on the street expects Bharti Airtel shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months

CLSA believes that Bharti Airtel's ramp-up of 5G services, already present in 3,500 towns, will be the pivot around which post-paid performance can improve further.

Brokerage firm CLSA expects Bharti Airtel's shares to cross Rs 1,000 over the next 12 months. It has retained its buy recommendation on the telecom operator with a price target of Rs 1,015. The target implies a potential upside of 18 percent from current levels.

CLSA believes that the jump in post-paid subscribers of Bharti Airtel and its focus on boosting its 5G services will contribute to the rise in its share price going forward. The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel has seen a three-fold acceleration in post-paid subscriber addition over the last 12 months to 6.63 lakh.