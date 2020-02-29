Telecom
Bharti Airtel clears additional Rs 8,004 crore AGR dues to DoT
Updated : February 29, 2020 12:34 PM IST
The payment of Rs 8,004 crore is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore the company paid on February 17, 2020, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it calculated the liabilities on self-assessment basis till December 31, 2019, and the payment includes interest up to February 29, 2020.
According to DoT estimates, Airtel owed nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee, spectrum usage charges with interest on the unpaid amount, penalty and interest on penalty till July 2019.