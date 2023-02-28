English
Hopeful of tariff hikes in mid 2023, says Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal

Hopeful of tariff hikes in mid-2023, says Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal

Hopeful of tariff hikes in mid-2023, says Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 6:09:46 AM IST (Updated)

Bharti Airtel's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose to Rs 193 during the December quarter from Rs 163 in December 2021 quarter.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that he is hopeful of telecom tariffs being hiked by the middle of this year.

"The return on capital in this industry is very low. That needs to change. We are talking of small increments that need to come in the Indian tariff situation. I hope half (by mid) of this year," Mittal said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Mittal further said that the tariff hikes so far are low, compared to the spends people make on other items. Stressing on the importance of higher tariffs, Mittal said that the industry does not want to have more Vodafone Idea-type scenarios in the country.
"We need a robust telecom company in the country. The dream of India is digital, economic growth is fully realised. I think the government is fully conscious, the regulator is conscious and people are also very conscious," he said.
Mittal also disagreed with the notion that tariff hikes are impacting people at the bottom of the pyramid.
Last week, Bharti Airtel rolled out higher minimum recharge plans across two more circles - Maharashtra and Kerala. The new entry-level plan is of ₹155 with unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data & 300 SMS.
This takes total entry level tariff hike to 19 circles out of 22 circles. The three circles that are yet to see a price hike from the telecom operator are Kolkata, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Also Read: From Rs 35 to Rs 155 - The 340% rise in entry level telecom tariff over three years
The company stopped its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99, under which it offered 200 MB of data and calls at the rate of 2.5 paise per second.
Bolstered by the price hikes last year, the India Mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Bharti Airtel rose to Rs 193 during the December quarter from Rs 163 in December 2021 quarter.
Mittal has often emphasised upon Bharti Airtel's plans to achieve long-term ARPU of Rs 300 through price hikes, for sustainable operations.
Speaking at the Mobile World Congress, Mittal also said that Bharti Airtel has a healthy balance sheet and there is no need to raise any more capital.
Shares of Bharti Airtel are down close to 8% this year.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: Telecom Tariff Hikes - Why will they hike and why they will not
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 6:08 AM IST
