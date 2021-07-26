Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to benefit from Vodafone India's accelerated market share erosion

Reliance Jio’s good earnings had a positive rub-off on Bharti Airtel. with the stock up close to about half a percent in trade.

Reliance Jio’s revenue growth at 3.5 percent was ahead of the street expectations of 1.5 percent. Though Jio’s strong subscriber growth addition in Q1 cannot be extrapolated to Bharti Airtel as well as the rest of the industry because Jio phone subscriber addition were boosted by strong Jio phone sales.

The recent post-paid increases done by Bharti Airtel will improve their ARPUs (average revenue per user) going ahead.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. The applications claimed errors in the calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them. All the miscellaneous applications were dismissed by a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao.

Vodafone Idea has lost market share in over a few quarters and of course, in the above news might work more in favour of Jio and Bharti.

Disclosure

: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.