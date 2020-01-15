#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Bharti Airtel allots Rs 32.35 crore equity shares under QIP issue to meet AGR dues

Updated : January 15, 2020 05:37 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications had calculated Airtel's AGR dues to be over Rs 35,500 crore in licence fees, spectrum usage charges, interest and penalties.
The QIP issue price was at a discount of 1.57 percent to the stated floor price of Rs 452.09 per equity share.
As many as Rs 32.35 crore equity shares are being allotted to eligible buyers, as part of the QIP, the company said in a regulatory filing.
