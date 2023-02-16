Bharti Airtel gains over 15 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows data

Earlier this month, Airtel reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December period during which its net profit rose to Rs 1,588.2 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 2,220 crore.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel gained 15.26 lakh subscribers in the month of December 2022, as per the latest official data released by TRAI on Thursday. Airtel, one of the two telcos to provide commercial 5G services in the country, on Wednesday expanded its 5G plus network to include all the northeastern states.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio — which offer 5G services in 192 cities across the country — gained 17.08 lakh subscribers in the same period, while Vodafone Idea lost nearly 25 lakh subscribers — 24.71 lakh, to be precise.

Earlier this month, Airtel reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December period during which its net profit rose to Rs 1,588.2 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 2,220 crore.

Bharti Airtel's quarterly revenue went up 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 35,804 crore, slightly above projections of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. This is backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and increasing the reach of 5G plus services which are now live in 70 plus cities, the firm said in a regulatory filing.