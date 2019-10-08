Banning Huawei may raise Indian telcos' capex on 5G, says Fitch
Updated : October 08, 2019 11:33 AM IST
If the Indian government does not allow Huawei to build a fifth-generation (5G) network in the country, then Indian telecom operators may have to spend more on 5G infrastructure, US Rating agency Fitch has said in a report.
Before assigning 5G spectrum to telecom operators, a field trial will be conducted wherein service providers will pair up with their chosen network vendors like Samsung, Nokia or Ericsson.
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament in June that Huawei was among six companies that had submitted proposals to participate in the country's 5G trials. He said that a special committee has been appointed to examine potential security concerns.
