Balance AGR dues of telecom companies pegged at Rs 1,30,440 crore, says MoS Sanjay Dhotre

Updated : March 04, 2020 03:45 PM IST

On speculations regarding shutting down of Vodafone Idea, Sanjay Dhotre said no such information is available with the government.
Dhotre pointed out that the Centre had directed the licensees to make the payments in accordance with October 24 order of the Supreme Court.
Dhotre informed that Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 3,500 crore, putting the balance dues at Rs 49,538 crore.
