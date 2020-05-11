Back from the dead? Telecom sector gets Rs 84,000 crore in foreign investment this year

When telecom operators entered 2020, their two big worries were debt and liquidity. They sought from the authorities, but the government measures paled in comparison to the sizeable Rs 5 lakh crore debt that the industry had racked up by January 2020.

Further, the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities of the telecom players stood at about Rs 90,000 crore. That begged the question: was the sector, which was once a poster boy of the Indian economy, getting a pass from foreign investors?

It has turned out, that wasn't the case.

The situation despite the ongoing COVID-19 concerns seems to have improved somewhat five months into the new year.

In 2020, the telecom sector has seen investments worth Rs 83,626 crore from foreign investors. Nearly 72 percent, or Rs 60,596 crore, of that amount has gone to Reliance Jio alone.

In the last few weeks alone, Reliance Jio has received Rs 43,574 crore in investments from Facebook (for a 9.9 percent stake in Jio platforms), Rs 5,655 crore from US PE giant Silver Lake (for a 1.5 percent stake) and Rs 1,1367 crore from another PE major, Vista (for a 2.3 percent stake).

These investments along with the company's Rs 53,215 crore right issue will bring down Reliance Jio's Rs 11.5 Lakh crore debt by Rs 1.13 lakh crore. Reports have indicated that other foreign PE investors are also eyeing investment in Jio platforms.

In January, Bharti Airtel raised Rs 21,500 crore via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). Almost 15 global investors invested in the QIP, including Warburg Pincus, Fidelity, Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, Lambard Odier, Citigroup, Schoder, Segantii Capital, Barclays, JP Morgan, UBS and BNP Paribas.

The fundraising was the largest dual tranche equity and FCCB offering in the Asia Pacific.

The third big player in the Indian telecom market, Vodafone Idea, also saw an investment of Rs 1,530 crore coming in from its promoter, Vodafone Plc. The amount, while not enough to take care of its debt, was necessary for Vodafone Idea's network expansion capability especially at the time of increased demand.

Indeed, the telecom sector’s troubles with respect to debt, liabilities, high levies and taxes, are still not over, but the first five months of 2020 give a glimmer of hope that investors are betting big on consumer technology story and are far from washing their hands off the sector. The message seems clear: despite are liabilities, investors are still in it for better or for worse.

Investment break-up

Reliance Jio

Total: Rs 60596

Bharti Airtel

Rs 21,500 crore via QIP and FCCBs

Vodafone Idea

Rs 1,530 crore from Vodafone Plc

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., the parent company of CNBCTV18.com