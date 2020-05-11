  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Back from the dead? Telecom sector gets Rs 84,000 crore in foreign investment this year

Updated : May 11, 2020 05:25 PM IST

In 2020, the telecom sector has seen investments worth Rs 83,626 crore from foreign investors. Nearly 72 percent, or Rs 60,596 crore, of that amount has gone to Reliance Jio alone.
In January, Bharti Airtel raised Rs 21,500 crore via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).
The third big player in the Indian telecom market, Vodafone Idea, also saw an investment of Rs 1,530 crore coming in from its promoter, Vodafone Plc.
Back from the dead? Telecom sector gets Rs 84,000 crore in foreign investment this year

You May Also Like

Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement