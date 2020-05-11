Telecom Back from the dead? Telecom sector gets Rs 84,000 crore in foreign investment this year Updated : May 11, 2020 05:25 PM IST In 2020, the telecom sector has seen investments worth Rs 83,626 crore from foreign investors. Nearly 72 percent, or Rs 60,596 crore, of that amount has gone to Reliance Jio alone. In January, Bharti Airtel raised Rs 21,500 crore via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The third big player in the Indian telecom market, Vodafone Idea, also saw an investment of Rs 1,530 crore coming in from its promoter, Vodafone Plc. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365