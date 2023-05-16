Ashwini Vaishnaw on Telecom Bill: Finalisation Expected by July

The Telecom Bill aims to establish India as a global benchmark by focusing on user protection and fostering innovation. Notably, it seeks to address the increasing menace of fraudulent calls originating from overseas numbers.

The telecom sector in India is poised for significant advancements with the expected finalisation of the Telecom Bill. As per the latest update from Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the government is on track to finalise the bill by July, following substantial progress in its development.

Minister Vaishnaw said the government has held extensive consultations with a wide range of stakeholders. He also expressed the government's commitment to simplifying regulations governing the telecom industry. The Telecom Bill aims to establish India as a global benchmark by focusing on user protection and fostering innovation. Notably, it seeks to address the increasing menace of fraudulent calls originating from overseas numbers.

"Fraudulent calls generated with overseas numbers have become a significant concern for our citizens. To tackle this issue, we are prepared to take stringent measures," stated Vaishnaw.