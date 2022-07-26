5G Spectrum Auction: Indian government receives nearly 1.5 times the bids it hoped for

The auction for the 5G spectrum is officially underway and the government has received total bids to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, Union Minister for Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

This was around 1.5 times better than the government's estimates of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore and set a new record, up from the previous high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in the 2015 auction.

Four bidders were in the fray — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a private player, Adani Data. According to government officials, the mid and high bands — 3,300 MHz and 24 GHz — attracted the highest interest from the bidders, while the 720 MHz low band too received bids for the first time ever — this band had gone unsold in 2019 and 2021. Government sources said 40 percent of the 720 MHz band has been sold.

"The auction saw a healthy participation. After four rounds, we have seen strong bids by the applicants. This response shows that the telecom industry has turned the tide and is now growing into a sunrise industry; it will focus on investment and providing better quality of service," Vaishnaw told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Vaishnaw said the government intends to allocate the spectrum "in record time" — by August 14, with a rollout of service expected by September.

He said the auction will most likely be completed on Wednesday. "Industry can now can take a call on the tariffs that be charged," Vaishnaw said.

