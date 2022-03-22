As global 5G smartphone sales surpass 4G, focus shifts to low-to-mid-tier segments: Report

While several countries around the world have 5G, India is just about to embark on the journey to become 5G-capable and -- in theory at least -- step into the next generation of internet connectivity.

Now what shape 5G will take in India remains yet to be seen, but it's no secret that several Indians have 5G-capable smartphones, the number of which is expected to touch 840 million by 2026, according to a study by Deloitte.

In the study, Deloitte noted, "5G-enabled devices will contribute 80 percent to the devices being sold in the year 2026 and Indian consumers will purchase 840 million 5G smartphones over the next 5 years valued at $130 billion. In addition, 5G will fuel an incremental sale of 135 million smartphone units over the next 5 years."

That said, it is interesting to note that, as a recent report by Counterpoint Research points out, 5G-capable smartphones penetrated 51 percent of the markets globally in January 2022. As per the report, this surpassed the sales penetration of 4G smartphones for the first time ever. Quoting its "Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker", Counterpoint said China, North America and Western Europe were the biggest drivers of this growth.

China had the highest 5G smartphone market penetration at 84 percent, the report said. "The push for 5G from Chinese telecom operators, combined with the readiness of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to supply competitively priced 5G smartphones to consumers, enabled this growth," the report said.

As per the report, the 5G smartphone penetration for North America and western Europe reached 73 percent and 76 percent, respectively. Apple, which with its latest iteration of the iPhone SE transitioned its entire smartphone, dominates North America and Western Europe with a sales share of over 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively, the report said.

The report stated that North America and Western Europe are expected to continue contributing substantially to 5G sales globally, as even without offering competitive specs, there is an immense and ongoing demand for a 5G upgrade within the iOS user base. "This demand is also fuelled by iPhone users who are ready for new devices after years of holding on to their older iPhones. For many, holding periods are nearing four years, the average replacement cycle for iPhones," the report stated.

Another major driver in the 5G smartphone market penetration are the increasingly affordable chips offered by MediaTek and Qualcomm, leading to Android 5G smartphones entering the mid-to-high ($250-$400) price segment. "The (5G capabilities) are now trickling down to the $150-$250 price range, contributing one-fifth of the 5G sales in January," Counterpoint said, adding that OEMs will now focus on Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, which are ripe for the picking, especially in the sub-$150 price segment.

The report states that a low-end 5G system-on-chip (SoC) is priced more than $20 at present. "Once it comes down to sub-$20, we will start seeing 5G smartphones in the budget segment," the report said.