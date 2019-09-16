Business
Anil Ambani's GCX files for bankruptcy; senior bondholders to take control of company
Updated : September 16, 2019 09:07 PM IST
GCX missed payment on $350 million 7 percent bonds that matured on August 01
Company initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 12 restructuring after clearance by 75 percent of lenders
As part of its chapter 12 filing GCX will also compensate employees as usual
