Telecom

Anil Ambani, 4 others from Reliance Communications

November 16, 2019

Anil Ambani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker have tendered their resignation as director on November 15, 2019.
Yesterday, Reliance Communications posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July September 2019.
Reliance Communications shares closed at Rs 0.59 apiece, down by 3.28 percent compared to the previous close, at BSE.
cnbc two logos
