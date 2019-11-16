Telecom
Anil Ambani, 4 others from Reliance Communications
Updated : November 16, 2019 04:09 PM IST
Anil Ambani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker have tendered their resignation as director on November 15, 2019.
Yesterday, Reliance Communications posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July September 2019.
Reliance Communications shares closed at Rs 0.59 apiece, down by 3.28 percent compared to the previous close, at BSE.
