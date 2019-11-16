Anil Ambani, 4 others from Reliance Communications

Embattled tycoon Anil Ambani on Saturday resigned from his position as director of Reliance Communications.

As per a company release, Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar have also resigned from positions of directors.

In a notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Saturday, the company said, "Manikantan V has also tendered his resignation as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company earlier. The aforementioned resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the Company for their consideration."

Anil Ambani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker have tendered their resignation as director on November 15, 2019, while Ryna Karani has tendered resignation as director of the company on November 14, 2019.

Also, Suresh Rangachar has tendered resignation as director on November 13, 2019, and Manikantan V has tendered his resignation as director and chief financial officer on October 4, 2019.

Yesterday, Reliance Communications posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

The company, which is going through the insolvency process, had made a profit of Rs 1,141 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.