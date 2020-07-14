Business Airtel's $100 bn-in-5-yrs target tough without tariff hike and assets monetization: SBICap research Updated : July 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST Bharti with a FY20 net debt/EBITDA of 3x is not well placed to make substantial investments in 5G, says the report Bharti must address its balance sheet first and consider selling a stake in its tower assets, says the report Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply