Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Revised prepaid tariffs and plans after recent hikes

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea revised their prepaid plans and announced a hike in tariffs this week. The move from two of the three major private telecom players in India aims at increasing the average revenue per user (ARPU), which they say will ease pressure on the telecom industry. India’s telecom sector has been struggling ever since Reliance Jio entered the scene and introduced ultra-low tariff plans, triggering a price war.

“The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry,” Vodafone Idea said.

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile average revenue per user needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model,” added Airtel.

The new prepaid tariff plans went live on November 25 and November 26.

Airtel Rs 99 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 99 plan

Both telecom companies now offer their cheapest tariff at Rs 99 instead of Rs 79. Airtel’s plan now offers 50 percent more talk time, and Vi now offers talk time worth Rs 99. Both companies will provide 200 MB data and charge voice calls at 1 paisa per second.

Airtel Rs 179 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 179 plan

Both companies increased their tariff by Rs 30 on their Rs 149 plan. Both offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSs daily, with 2GB of data.

Airtel Rs 265 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 269 plan

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 1GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

Customers will get unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 1.5 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 359 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 359 tariff

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 2 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 455 tariff vs Vodafone Idea Rs 459 plan

Customers will get unlimited daily calls, and 6 GB of data in total, and 84-day validity. Vodafone Idea offers 1,000 SMSs in total with the plan while Airtel only offers 100 SMSs daily with this plan.

Airtel Rs 479 tariff plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 479 plan

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 1.5 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 56 days.

Airtel Rs 549 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 539 plan

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 2 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 56 days.

Airtel Rs 719 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 719 tariff

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 1.5 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 839 plan

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs daily, and 2 GB of data daily. Both plans are valid for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 1,799 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1,799 plan

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 24GB data, with the Airtel plan offering 100 SMSs daily and the Vodafone Idea plan offering a total of 3,600 SMSs. The validity of these plans is one year.

Airtel Rs 2,999 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 2,899

Customers will be getting unlimited daily calls, 100 SMSs a day and 2GB daily data, with the annual Airtel plan. Vodafone Idea customers will get unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a day, and 1.5GB daily data for a year.

Airtel versus Vodafone Idea data top-ups

Airtel offers a 3GB data top-up for Rs 58, 12GB for Rs 118 and 50GB for Rs 301. Vodafone Idea offers data top-ups for the same data amount and price as Airtel but also offers an additional 100 GB data plan for Rs 418.