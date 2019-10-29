TOP NEWS »

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea made no provisions for AGR disputed amount

Updated : October 29, 2019 01:46 PM IST

According to telecom regulator Trai sources, 15 percent AGR was fixed as licence fee under "revenue sharing" which was reduced to 13 percent, and lastly to 8 percent in 2013.
It appears that the revenue sharing package turned out to be very beneficial to the telecom service providers, which is evident from the continuing rise in gross revenues, sources said.
In 2004, telecom service providers (TSP) earned gross revenues of Rs 4,855 crore which, by 2015, has undergone a quantum jump to Rs 2.37 lakh crore.
