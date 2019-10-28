#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Airtel, Voda-Idea ready strategy on SC's verdict on AGR, says report

Updated : October 28, 2019 09:31 AM IST

The SC order held that all revenues, except for termination fee and roaming charges, will be a part of the AGR.
The Supreme Court has held that Rs 92,000 crore of unpaid license dues will have to be paid within 3 months.
According to the report, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are combing through the verdict and are preparing a financial and legal plan to raise funds to be able to stay viable.
